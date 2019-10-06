Still relatively fresh out of a constricting label contract, K Camp has leveraged his newfound independence into a major mogul moment as the Atlanta-bred hyphenate has officially launched his RARE Sounds Studio.

Situated in a 5,000 square foot locale in his hometown, the new space hosts two recording studios, a podcast room spawned from Camp's partnership with the Stationhead podcasting company, an infinity wall and green screen area for photos and filming, a half-court basketball court and gym, a lounge area, and several office spaces.

It was just ahead of the BET Hip-Hop Awards weekend that K Camp was joined by about 800 guests as he christened the building which will soon be open for bookings and use to the general public later on in the year. Characterized by a welcoming and collaborative spirit, K Camp and his team have effectively crafted a new space that is sure to birth even more legendary moments in hip-hop's southern epicenter.

"The goal for this studio is to be part of the incredible creative fabric housed within Atlanta," says K Camp via a press release. "The goal for this space is for artists to truly be themselves where nothing can hold them back."