mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp Supports "Wayy 2 Kritical" With "Suicide" Video

Milca P.
July 21, 2019 01:09
145 Views
00
1

Watch K Camp's "Suicide".

After sharing his Wayy 2 Kritical project, K Camp continues to support the effort with a new music video for project selection "Suicide." The track has resonated as a particular among fans, with comparisons drawn to early catalog favorites of the southern hitmaker.

In its new clip, things take a rather minimal approach which K Camp assuredly recited, " I'm with the gang, we making it work/Pour up the paint, we sippin' that syrup/Look how I came, this drip is superb/Play with my name, you gon' get hurt."

The video follows after the energetic clip for "Lottery" and continues something of a winning streak as K Camp issues as an official return. Get inot the clip up top.

K Camp Music Videos News atlanta wayy 2 kritical
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS K Camp Supports "Wayy 2 Kritical" With "Suicide" Video
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject