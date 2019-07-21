K Camp Supports "Wayy 2 Kritical" With "Suicide" Video

Watch K Camp's "Suicide".

After sharing his Wayy 2 Kritical project, K Camp continues to support the effort with a new music video for project selection "Suicide." The track has resonated as a particular among fans, with comparisons drawn to early catalog favorites of the southern hitmaker.

In its new clip, things take a rather minimal approach which K Camp assuredly recited, " I'm with the gang, we making it work/Pour up the paint, we sippin' that syrup/Look how I came, this drip is superb/Play with my name, you gon' get hurt."

The video follows after the energetic clip for "Lottery" and continues something of a winning streak as K Camp issues as an official return. Get inot the clip up top.