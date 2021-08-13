K Camp Proves His Comeback Wasn't A Fluke With "FLOAT"

Although Soulja Boy may attest that he has had the biggest comeback in recent memory, the Hip-Hop community cannot afford to overlook the sensational comeback that K Camp has been experiencing since 2019. After his Reazy Renegade-produced single "Lottery" went viral on TikTok, K Camp doubled down on his moment and released the hit-spawning Kiss 5 project in 2020.

The Atlanta artist has now returned with another full-length record titled FLOAT, and it's clear that his exciting comeback last year was anything but a fluke. After an impressive opening stretch of solo tracks, K Camp introduces a new round of collaborations, including tacks with PnB Rock, Trey Songz, Mooski, True Story Gee, and Kaleem Taylor. The project also houses the previously heard tracks "Guts," "Life Has Changed," and "Game Ain't Free."

One of the earliest themes introduced on FLOAT is that K Camp isn't underrated — he's undefeated. Over 15 tracks he definitely pleads his case for that argument, so give FLOAT a listen below and see for yourself. Let us know in the comments below if you're feeling K Camp's latest body of work.

Tracklist

1. Forgiveness

2. Check My Stats

3. Tables Turn

4. Game Ain't Free

5. Slauson

6. Yuck

7. Life Has Changed (feat. PnB Rock)

8. Privacy (feat. Trey Songz)

9. Rain on Your Skin (feat. Mooski)

10. Flaws Included

11. Mama

12. Guts (feat. True Story Gee)

13. Rare Film

14. Clap It Up

15. Close to the Edge (outro) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)