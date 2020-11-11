K Camp Only Wants The Real On "Genuine Love Freestyle"

K Camp has proven himself as a phenomenal songwriter and rapper in his own right. There are plenty of people who would agree that he doesn't get the credit he rightfully deserves. And it's true. He's continued to drop banger after banger over the years, and the exact template that labels are now using to get songs hot off of TikTok is what K Camp and Reazy Renegade did with "Lottery."

Over the course of the pandemic, K Camp did not leave fans short of music. Along with the numerous releases, he also dropped KISS 5 and RARE Family. Today, the rapper returned with some introspection on his new offering, "Genuine Love Freestyle." The rapper tackles bass-heavy production with a crying vocal sample to accentuate the pain in his voice as he details personal turmoils that he's had to battle on his own.

It's yet another solid offering from K Camp who we hope to hear more from soon.

Quotable Lyrics

I be trying to f*ck with n***as

But I can't f*ck with n***as

N***as don't show the same love that I do

Everybody gangsta, you got a fye? I got a fye, too

Half a mill spent inside my closet, I get fly too