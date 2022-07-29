K Camp Just Wants To "Vibe Forever" On New Project

K Camp's consistency is one of his strongest suits as an artist. The rappers continues to deliver banger after banger, leaving fans with a solid stream of music. Today, the rapper came through with the release of his latest body of work, Vibe Forever. The 12-song project boasts appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy. The project also features the previously released singles, "Holy Spirit" and "Woozie."

The latest from K Camp serves as his follow-up to 2021's Float, which included appearances from PnB Rock, Trey Songz, Mooski, True Story Gee, and Kaleem Taylor.

Check out K Camp's new album below.