K Camp Is Back With His Latest Record "Same Time"

Aron A.
March 18, 2020 14:40
K Camp keeps it coming with his latest single.


K Camp is always working and clearly, he's not letting anything stop him from keeping his foot on the neck of 2020. The rapper returned earlier today with his new single, "Same Time" along with an accompanying set of glossy visuals. The Atlanta rapper reflects on his current success, as he pensively sits inside of his Rolls Royce, contrasting traumatizing moments of his past with the glory that he currently basks in.

Things have been looking good for K Camp this year, especially after the 2019 single, "Lottery" set a new precedent on TikTok recently. "Same Time" arrives just days before he's set to unleash his new single, "Black Men Don't Cheat" ft. Tink, 6lack, and Ari Lennox which is presumably off of Kiss 5

K Camp is putting in work this year. Check out our recent interview with K Camp and Reazy Renegade here.

Quotable Lyrics
Play with keys like a piano
I realize these n***as hate my soul
I lock in and see how far I go
Bad bitches at the front row of my show

