K Camp Impacts With High-Voltage "Lottery" Video

K Camps delivers "Lottery" clip.

If you ever want to know how well a song slaps, put it on in a room full of dancers and just watch how they cut up to it.

Such was the experiment as the root of K Camp's latest "Lottery" video as the Atlanta-grown hyphenate recruited a healthy share of dancers to animate the track's visual element.

While it's certainly not a new concept in the music video world, the execution was its point of success. With dynamic lighting and on cue talent, the new video accomplishes what seems to a lost element in contemporary music videos, effectively bringing new life to the banger of a track. The new clip coincides with the arrival of K Camp's Wayy 2 Kritical full-length drop and is a clear indication of the energy present on the project.

Catch "Lottery" up top.