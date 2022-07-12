K Camp Expresses Gratitude On New Single "Holy Spirit"

K Camp is keeping the heat high throughout the year. Surprisingly, he hasn't delivered a whole lot of music this year but everything he has dropped has been fire. He reunited with Reazy Renegade at the top of 2021 for "Ballin (Kevin Durant)" with Rich The Kid. Then, he blessed fans with an eerie banger titled, "Woozie."

Each of K Camp's releases speaks volumes about his versatility. This week, he slid through with a touch of gospel influence with his new single, "Holy Spirit." The uplifting record finds K Camp expressing his gratitude for the small things that people typically take for granted. Still, he does some through with some flexes that provide a sense of inspiration for anyone trying to get to the bag.

Check out the latest from K Camp below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in Turks and Caic's, my bitch bad and got no waist

Grateful for this shit, I'm alive and I'm okay

Last hoe I chased was the last hoe I chasÐµd

Spazzing in this bitch, this ain't the last blunt I faced

