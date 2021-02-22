K Camp Drops Off "No More Parties Freestyle"

K Camp's consistency is why he's been in the game for so long. The Atlanta hitmaker has been dropping off tons of music in recent times, whether it's solo music or with the RARE Sound collective. 2020 was a productive year for that exact reason. ALong with Kiss 5 and its deluxe release, he dropped off yet another fire project with RARE Sound.

The "Renegade" rapper is making an effort to maintain that momentum into 2021 as he continues to unveil new tracks. On Sunday, he slid through with his latest offering, "No More Parties." The rapper flexes his melodic flow over the production of Coi Leray's latest single, "No More Parties" as Camp reflects on his hustle.

Check the latest out from K Camp below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm knockin' on your door today, hey

I'm rollin' up a Fronto leaf right now

Okay, I got some time today

Last year, I tried to shoot my shot at Ella Mai

No cap