K Camp Drops Off Bouncy "Game Ain't Free"

Those looking for a silky smooth R&B banger for the start of the Summer should look no further than Milwaukee singer-songwriter and rapper K Camp's new release "Game Ain't Free." The singer returns to his signature sound with this new single, floating melodically through a simple yet smooth 808-driven R&B beat. K Camp seamlessly transitions between intimate vocal melodies and fast-paced bar spitting between thumping 808 hits, proving that there is no downtime or empty space with his versatility.

The song finds K Camp reaching out to his one and only and giving himself to her. Not only can he not get enough of his partner, but his attraction to her is so overwhelming that it drives him to frustration. This single follows the release of his soulful "Life Has Changed" collaboration with PNB Rock that has racked up over 2 million streams since it dropped in April. These two singles back-to-back cement K Camp as someone to watch this year as he rises to the top of the R&B and rap game.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Every time that you walk past, that's me, hey

Let's go shopping I got cash, that's me, hey

See that Lambo driving fast, that's me, aye

Penning game but this shit ain't free, aye

He got bands but I know he ain't me, aye