K Camp Drops Off Bouncy "Game Ain't Free"

Joe Abrams
June 11, 2021 15:50
Game Ain't Free
K Camp

Just in time for the summer, singer-songwriter and rapper K Camp delivers on the sunny "Game Ain't Free."


Those looking for a silky smooth R&B banger for the start of the Summer should look no further than Milwaukee singer-songwriter and rapper K Camp's new release "Game Ain't Free." The singer returns to his signature sound with this new single, floating melodically through a simple yet smooth 808-driven R&B beat. K Camp seamlessly transitions between intimate vocal melodies and fast-paced bar spitting between thumping 808 hits, proving that there is no downtime or empty space with his versatility.

The song finds K Camp reaching out to his one and only and giving himself to her. Not only can he not get enough of his partner, but his attraction to her is so overwhelming that it drives him to frustration. This single follows the release of his soulful "Life Has Changed" collaboration with PNB Rock that has racked up over 2 million streams since it dropped in April. These two singles back-to-back cement K Camp as someone to watch this year as he rises to the top of the R&B and rap game. 

Check out the song below as well as our R&B SEASON Playlist on Spotify.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Every time that you walk past, that's me, hey
Let's go shopping I got cash, that's me, hey
See that Lambo driving fast, that's me, aye
Penning game but this shit ain't free, aye
He got bands but I know he ain't me, aye

