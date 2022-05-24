K Camp Drops Off Another Hit Single, "Woozie"

K Camp is known for crafting up songs that are sure to be stuck in your head, from TikTok's favourite, "Lottery (Renegade)" to one of his more recent collaborations, "Ballin (Kevin Durant)" with Reazy Renegade and Rich The Kid.

On his latest arrival, "Woozie," the "Energy" hitmaker brings his best game, rapping "Said you want a Birkin or a Louis (Or a Louis) / Let the top down, she's a groupie / She an opp bitch, she a goofy / Bring them racks out, make her woozie," on the catchy chorus.

The just over three-minute-long track came with an accompanying music video that viewers have been showing plenty of love to. "K Camp is back just in time for summer," one person wrote. "Let's go Camp, turn up on these folks."

"K Camp can't make a bad song," and "I pray to God that he start his own label someday," others added.

Stream "Woozie" On Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said you want a Birkin or a Louis (Or a Louis)

Let the top down, she's a groupie

She an opp bitch, she a goofy

Bring them racks out, make her woozie