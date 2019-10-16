mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp Disses PV University After Dropping Out Of "Homecoming" Performance

Aron A.
October 16, 2019 15:12
Homecoming (Freestyle)
K Camp

K Camp goes into beast mode on his latest drop.


K Camp hasn't received his just dues. Over the past few years, he's delivered banger after banger and while also contributing to other people's records. In recent times, he's been a lot more active since he was released from his contractual obligations. As an indie artist, he's now doing things his own way.

Bringing it back to the essence of hip-hop, K Camp returned with his latest freestyle titled, "Homecoming." The rapper takes on the choral-sampled instrumental from DaBaby's KIRK "Intro" while asserting his impact on the rap game. "N***a talkin' hit, bitch I got a few of these/ I'm the culture, I'm the n***a that they sound like/ Most these n***as in the game is just my soundbites," he raps.

More importantly, the song serves as a diss track to the Prairie View A&M University student body who clowned him to the point where he backed out of a headlining performance at the campus for Homecoming. Perhaps this is the first time that a rapper has ever released a diss towards an entire school. If this begins a trend of more rappers dissing schools, then perhaps K Camp's impact is deeper than we all knew.

Quotable Lyrics
I went from broke to fat pockets, look at me
I fuck with Texas, give no fucks 'bout PV 
I used to hustle, used to pass out CDs
Broke n***as watchin', I'm just prayin' that they pleased
How I never let 'em play me

K Camp dababy freestyle prairie view A&m university
