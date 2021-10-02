mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp Cashes Out On "Blow Da Budget"

Aron A.
October 02, 2021 16:05
K Camp is back with new heat.


K Camp hasn't missed once this year. The rapper's delivered a steady stream of music in the past year but it feels like he's picked up the pace in recent weeks. Camp, along with the RARE Sounds roster, have been carving their own lane within Atlanta, and the industry as a whole. Camp came through with his project FLOAT this past summer and continued to release loose singles on Soundcloud and YouTube.

Just two weeks after unveiling "Stars Aligned Freestyle," K Camp is back at it again with another freestyle. This time, he brings it back to the strip club with "Blow Da Budget (Freestyle)" where he turns up the auto-tune and talks his sh*t.

Check out the latest offering from K Camp below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Jump rope, money so athletic 
Business bitch, she sellin' cosmetics
Big money, broke n***as can't spell it 

K Camp
