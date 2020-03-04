K Camp & True Story Gee Level Up On "Big Dawg Status"

K Camp is coming into 2020 on a high note. He kept his foot on the pedal throughout 2019 with the release of April's Wayy To Kritical which produced the hit single, "Lottery (Renegade)" which has made history as the first sound on TikTok to have 20M videos. Although that song has continued to do numbers, K Camp isn't one to simply ride the wave of one single but rather, give the fans what they want and that is new music.

With the RARE Sound compilation on the way, K Camp and True Story Gee have connected for their new collaborative single, "Big Dawg Status." Riddled with a pitched-up vocal sample, K Camp and True Story Gee turn up on their new collab as they detail reaching Big Dawg Status after years of hustlin'.

Quotable Lyrics

Hoe work your move

Talkin' 'bout the money, I'mma work that too

New Off-White, I'mma work that too

I ain't gonna play, I'mma eat your food

All the young n***as wanna be like dude