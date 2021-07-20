K Camp & True Story Gee Connect On "Guts"

K Camp has been propping up the RARE Sound empire for success in the past few years. He hasn't slowed down on his own solo efforts but projects like RARE FAMILY and 2018's RARE Sound showcased the immense talent that his label boasts aside from himself. True Story Gee has been crushing every single track he's released but his chemistry with K Camp brings their hit-making prowess to new heights.

This week, the two rappers connected for a chilling banger titled, "Guts." The braggadocious record is carried by the piano-laden trap production as K Camp and True Story Gee pop their shit. "Standin' on the couch with a pocket full of money and bottle in my hand, I could see you in the cut," K Camp raps on his verse. True Gee takes on a more melodic delivery, contrasting Camp's deadpan tone. He complements Camp's bars with a smooth flow that details his rise to the top.

Peep the song below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

All these bitches in the club and you n***as wanna fight

Ain't you lookin' like a sucka?

All these bitches wanna fuck, yellow diamonds on me

Wrist looking like Busta