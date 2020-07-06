K Camp & Mozzy "Stack N Pray"

Pray for success and stack up your bread. That's how K-Camp looks at things. Camp released a joint tape with his RARE Sound roster entitled RARE Family, which features the banger "Stack N Pray." Featuring Mozzy, "Stack N Pray" features an addicting turn-up trap beat with a hypnotic synth smushed behind excited percussions. K Camp delivers a simple yet memorable chorus before he takes off with an energetic first verse.

Mozzy sounds right at home on these types of beats. He steps on the instrumental like it was tailor-made for him. We wish the song was longer, but the brief banger is on repeat over here. The message is positive and deserves love and attention. Add "Stack N Pray" to your playlists today.

Quotable Lyrics

Ran it up on them drunk niggas

Whole family full of dope dealers

And they got a couple hoes with 'em

And them hoes got some corn in 'em

Hunnid shells for the chopstick

Told lil' bro "Dawg, hit 'em"

Say he finna take a field trip

