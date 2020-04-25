K Camp & Jeremih Link Up For New "Kiss 5" Jam "1 Mo Time"

Looking to capitalize off the success of his Tik-Tok sensation “Lottery (Renegade)” song & dance craze, K Camp decided to come through this Friday and release the 5th & final installment in his KISS mixtape series, featuring Wale, 6LACK, Tink, Jacquees, and Jeremih, the latter of which we’re highlighting for ya’ll right here on the song “1 Mo Time.”
Over production from Retro Future, listen to the smooth & melodic new R&B jam for the ladies and let us know what you think. Be sure to stream the rest of KISS 5 right here if you haven’t done so already.
Quotable Lyrics:
Kiss up on your body, make you fall in love
The way that pussy feelin', might use no glove
Shawty love affection, she like kisses and hugs
By the way this night goin', might need more drugs
Fuckin' with a thug (Thug), she don't like a scrub
Fuck around with it, you can catch another slug
She just wanna Netflix and chill, fuck the club
Put you in Balenci's, we ain't lookin' at the Uggs
- K Camp