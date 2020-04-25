K Camp & Jeremih Link Up For New "Kiss 5" Jam "1 Mo Time"

Looking to capitalize off the success of his Tik-Tok sensation “Lottery (Renegade)” song & dance craze, K Camp decided to come through this Friday and release the 5th & final installment in his KISS mixtape series, featuring Wale, 6LACK, Tink, Jacquees, and Jeremih, the latter of which we’re highlighting for ya’ll right here on the song “1 Mo Time.”

Over production from Retro Future, listen to the smooth & melodic new R&B jam for the ladies and let us know what you think. Be sure to stream the rest of KISS 5 right here if you haven’t done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

Kiss up on your body, make you fall in love

The way that pussy feelin', might use no glove

Shawty love affection, she like kisses and hugs

By the way this night goin', might need more drugs

Fuckin' with a thug (Thug), she don't like a scrub

Fuck around with it, you can catch another slug

She just wanna Netflix and chill, fuck the club

Put you in Balenci's, we ain't lookin' at the Uggs

- K Camp