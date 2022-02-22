That little tussle on the sidelines has caused Juwan Howard to endure disciplinary action. The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines was a central figure in a viral moment that became the talk of sports after he was involved in a scuffle with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and coach Greg Gard. In the clip, Howard is confronted before things take a turn, and eventually, he ended up hitting Krabbenhoft in the face.

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry," Howard said in a statement. "I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too."



"Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes," he continued. "I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

It has been reported by ESPN that the former NBA star has been suspended for five games, meaning that he will be out for the remainder of the regular season. Additionally, Howard was reportedly fined $40,000.

"Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," conference commissioner Kevin Warren said. "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court."

