Portland Trail Blazers' center Jusuf Nurkic fired back at Kendrick Perkins, Saturday, saying he "would be a mascot" if he were still in the league today. Perkins called Nurkic one of the worst defensive players in the NBA after the Blazers' 120-115 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3.

"I don’t know if I can talk about defense, some guy, clown out there saying I’m one of the worst in the league. The guy named, I guess he’s an analyst, ESPN guy Perkins, the big fella Perkins, Kendrick Perkins. In this league today, he would be a mascot," Nurkic told reporters when asked about Perkins' comments. "I don't know why he claimed that. I like him as a person too. People don't understand the roles...but to say that stuff, that was weak"



"Mike Malone flat out-coached Terry Stotts!!! Nurkic and Kanter are the worse defensive bigs in the NBA!," Perkins tweeted. "Btw shoutout to Austin Rivers tonight for proving all the haters wrong...I just remember them saying he was in the NBA because of his Pops. Carry the hell on..."

The Nuggets bounced back in Game 4, Saturday, winning the contest 115-95. Nurkic went on to record 17 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in the game.

Game 5 between the Nuggets and Blazers is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM, EST.

