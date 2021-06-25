Justine Skye Stuns With Her Timbaland-Produced Sophomore Album "Space And Time"

Several months ago, Justine Skye started the rollout for her long-awaited sophomore album with the release of "Intruded," a sultry R&B ballad produced by Timbaland and accompanied by an Afrofuturistic music video. With the arrival of "Intruded," it was announced that Justine Skye's forthcoming album would be entirely produced by Timbaland, and since then, fans have also been treated to the Rema-assited "Twisted Fantasies."

Now, just weeks after expressing her frustration with R&B fans "hyping up mediocre shit," Justine Skye's sophomore album Space and Time has officially arrived, and in addition to brand new Timbaland production, the album comes packaged with a huge guest feature from Justin Timberlake.

"I really just want to say thank you so much to @timbaland and @emilyandelena," Justine says when speaking about the album in a recent Instagram post. "Words can’t even really describe how grateful I am. Without you guys this moment wouldn’t have been possible for me the way. It’s finally out and we really did THAT! And to everyone who contributed to the making of this, thank you thank you thank you! A WHOLE ALBUM PRODUCED BY TIMBALAND!? GO RUN THIS SHIT UPPPP"

Stream Justine Skye's Timbaland-produced album below and let us know your thoughts about Space and Time below.

Tracklist:

1. Conscious

2. About Time (feat. Timbaland)

3. In My Bag

4. Do It Right

5. Intruded (feat. Timbaland)

6. Innocent (feat. Justin Timberlake)

7. We

8. Twisted Fantasy (feat. Rema)

9. Hey Sucka (feat. Timbaland)

10. Hypnotized

11. Mmm Mmm