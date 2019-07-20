Justine Skye Releases First Single As Independent Artist, "Maybe"

Justine Indira Skyers, known professionally as Justine Skye, is the singer, songwriter, actress, and model who initially found fame through Tumblr, and went on to develop herself in the music industry, signing with Atlantic Records at the tender age of 19. She recently appeared on GoldLink's highly acclaimed Diaspora album, appearing as the face (and body) behind the cover work as well. She also very recently detached herself from her label's name to venture out as an independent artist. And to mark her newfound independence from a big label, she's released the impossibly soft, yet sensual track “Maybe.” The song sees production from Dre Skull, who has previously worked with big names like PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake, and Wizkid. Beyond just music, Skye is also set to appear in BET's Irv Gotti directed, anthology series, Tales.

The song is reminiscent of Skye's usual sweet and seductive sound, but you can see the slight difference between it and her older work. Defying her usual style, the track balances between RnB and Afrobeats, delivering quite the vibe. Skye croons about a clear sexual chemistry, hinting at what is to come next as she delivers simple, yet effective lyricism throughout the mellow track. Check it out below!

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm feelin' I got your vibe

Big energy tonight

You are the reason why I'm high (High)

So take out your wings and fly (Take out your wings)

Know I'm the reason why (Know I'm the reason)

Baby