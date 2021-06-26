Justine Skye Believes It's "About Time"

Justine Skye touched down with her sophomore effort Space and Time this past week. The album features production from her big homie and legend Timbaland. The project is amazing, and adds to the list of dope R&B projects dropping this year. Justine really entrances listeners with her voice, something that is very noticeable in "About Time."

This single has a spacey vibe that makes you feel like you're floating. The smooth synths make you feel like you're drowning and floating at the same time, honestly. Justine sings about redemption and reaching a place of peace after pushing past a bad relationship. The lyrics hit deep but it's really the beat that has us loving this one.

Quotable Lyrics

There's a lot I could say

You deserve the payback

Bad, but I can't runnin' back

So fast, at last

On the strip

There's a lot I won't say

Don't wanna just react

Facts, this time I won't relapse