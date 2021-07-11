In the past few years, there's been a rise in female MCs dominating the game. Of course, Nicki Minaj has been leading the troops, along with Cardi B but then when newcomers like Megan Thee Stallion came along, there was a demand among fans for an update on 1997's "Not Tonight (Ladies Night)." Kim even said that she's interested in revamping the track back in 2017. She said she wanted to include Remy Ma and Cardi B on the track. Later on, Nicki Minaj said she had an interest in partaking in that track, though it appears that there's a version on the track on the way.

Wild N Out star Justina Valentine recently sat down for an interview with Power 106 where she dived into the topic of Nick Cannon's upcoming film, She Ball. The film itself boasts appearances from Birdman and Chris Brown but the soundtrack also features some star power. One song, in particular, is catching attention. "It's like the 2021 'Ladies Night'," Valentine told DJ Carisma. The song includes appearances from Justina Valentine, Lil Kim, Coi LeRay, Asiahn, Lady London, and more.

She Ball will also include new music from other hip-hop favorites you such as Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Chris Brown. Check out the clip below and let us know what think about the 2021 "Ladies Night" line-up.