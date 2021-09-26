Throughout the history of the NFL, we have seen some truly remarkable achievements. Most fans like to talk about the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, although there are a lot of supporters out there who have a soft spot for the kickers. Kickers can win you or lose you a game, and there is a lot of pressure involved with the position. Some are better than others when it comes to dealing with this pressure, and when you think of clutch kickers in the NFL right now, you probably think of Justin Tucker.

The Baltimore Ravens kicker has always been a beast on the field, and when it comes to being consistent, there is truly no one better. He is an ace from any length and the Ravens have relied on him quite a bit over the last few seasons.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Today, the Ravens asked him to do the impossible as they were down 17-16 to the Detroit Lions. With just three seconds left on the clock, they wanted him to kick a 66-yard field goal, which would be an NFL record if he made it. As you can see in the clip below, Tucker did, in fact, make the kick with some help from the crossbar.

It was a truly remarkable moment that had Lions fans feeling dejected, all while Ravens players couldn't believe what they had just witnessed. Now, Tucker is going into the history books after years of being one of the best kickers in the league.

As you can imagine, fans were thrilled by the play, and they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on it all. Most fans were excited for Tucker, while others used this opportunity to make fun of the poverty Lions, who continue to lose big games.

Let us know what you think of the kick, in the comments below.