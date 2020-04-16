It looks like there's no hard feelings between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears anymore since the couple split almost 20 years ago. Although there have been many notorious celebrity breakups, few were quite as huge as Brit and JT's back in 2002. At the time, they were two of the biggest popstars in the industry, and their split even served as the catalyst for one the first breakout hits of Justin's post-NSYNC* solo career, "Cry Me A River." While things may have been messy back then, the former couple made it clear that it's all good between them these days, after Justin responded to Britney praising him on social media.

On Wednesday, Britney posted a video of herself goofing around to her former boo's song, "Filthy," indicating that it was her version of a TikTok dance "or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days." She made sure to acknowledge the artist that was playing, though, writing, "I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT."

"Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD," she continued. Justin proceeded to respond to the lovely shoutout, commenting a laughing emoji followed by a bunch of the raised hands emojis indicating celebration or praise.

Britney later posted a more extensive "Part 2" of her actually dancing to "Filthy" this time, writing in the caption that she did "14 turns wheeeeee."

View this post on Instagram 14 turns wheeeeee 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜!!!!!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 15, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT

Nothing like two famous amicable exes interacting online, especially when those exes once rocked head-to-toe matching denim outfits to the American Music Awards in 2001.

