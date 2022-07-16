Justin Timberlake, Halsey, & Pharrell Come Together On Calvin Harris' New Single, "Stay With Me"

Calvin Harris has high expectations to live up to after 2017's Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and with the sequel's arrival less than a month away, he's certainly feeling the pressure right now, though the singles that he's shared thus far have been very well received.

Most recently, the DJ delivered "Stay With Me" featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry – Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams.

The groovy tune was accompanied by a music video this weekend and follows other singles like "New Money" with 21 Savage and "Potion" in tandem with Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

Ahead of its August 5th debut, Harris has announced the guest list for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, listing artists such as Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6LACK, and Coi Leray as his upcoming collaborators, just to name a few.

Stream "Stay With Me" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hey, it's a mess out there

They can leave, but we don't care

We'll stay, I'm good right here

I been waitin' for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let 'em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay