Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, & Mary J. Blige Connect On "It's All Love"

Who knew it would have been the Trolls World Tour soundtrack that would bring Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak together to make some music? While hardly the expected route, we're ultimately happy it went down all the same. Given that both JT and Anderson are appearing in the actual film, it's no wonder they decided to line the OST with their dulcet tones. We've already seen one of their recent collaborations spring to life with "Don't Slack," and now we've got another one hitting select international markets before its wide release at midnight.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Though both Paak and Justin alike have been known to wax poetic about the finer benefits of adult living, they seem content to live out a second childhood on Trolls World Tour. Yet on "It's All Love," a reflective cut that brings Mary J. Blige and George Clinton into the fold, the subject matter appears to be a little more mature than the source material might suggest. Hardly challenging stuff, but certain themes are more likely to speak to a teenaged audience than a gaggle of infants.

Insofar as production, "It's All Love" is a lush affair with many coalescing harmonies -- all in all, it's a rather well-produced (if a little sappy) piece of work, which shouldn't be surprising given the talent involved. Don't let the fact that this one was sprung from the troll hole sour your appreciation for it. Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, and George Clinton are not to be underestimated.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Congratulation, you finally turned from the wrong station

Thank you for ya'lls patience

I'll try not to make this a long statement

Mama said I shouldn't swear, so I'ma just put this on Dayton's