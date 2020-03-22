Justin Rarri Drops His Latest Single, "RICCHEZZA"

Justin Rarri is a star on the rise, and the New York rapper is just getting started with his latest single, "RICCHEZZA." The 17-year-old rapper has been gaining some traction the last few years, and after his hit, "W2LEEZY," went viral, the young artist signed with Interscope Records. He dropped his first mixtape, 4EVARARRi, before the year was up, followed by his first single of 2020, "STRONG," with Lil Poppa. Now, the up-and-comer is back with his track, "RICCHEZZA," complete with some dizzying visuals.

Rarri wastes no time getting started, spitting over the beat as soon as it begins. The Bronx native goes off about his girl and his old ways, illustrating a lifetime's worth of eventful antics for such a short period of time. As for the video, the frequent quick cuts, colourful visual effects, and glitchy aesthetics combined is enough to make your head spin. Alternating between a staticky, DIY, home video style of film and a standard format adds to this disorienting feeling, but the subjects in the video seem to be having a good time. Check out "RICCHEZZA" and let us know what you think of Justin Rarri.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch ass walk up come try me

I put the grip on his face to remind 'em

He moving funny bro bust up your noggin'

I had to cut off lil' shorty, she toxic