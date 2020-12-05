mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justin Rarri Delivers 7 New Tracks On "Youngest In Kharge (Deluxe"

Alexander Cole
December 05, 2020 13:47
Youngest In Kharge (Deluxe)
Justin Rarri

Justin Rarri's new "Youngest In Kharge (Deluxe)" effort features the likes of Gunna.


Justin Rarri has been making a name for himself over the last little while and back in July, he dropped a new 11-track project called Youngest In Kharge which proved his versatility as an artist. The young rapper came through with banger after banger as he demonstrated a keen ear for melodies while choosing some catchy trap beats. He even had some dope features from Lil Poppa and Stunna 4 Vegas, which added even more excitement to the project.

Now, Rarri is back with a Deluxe version of Youngest In Kharge that delivers seven new songs. One of these tracks, "THUGBABY," even features Gunna and as many fans have noted, it's a hit. With the Deluxe version, Rarri helps expand upon his sound while giving fans some music to tide them over between now and his next release. There is plenty to be excited for when it comes to Justin Rarri and it will be interesting to see what he delivers next.

Tracklist
