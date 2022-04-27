Justin Lin will no longer be serving as the director for the upcoming 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. The series veteran announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X," Lin explained, noting that he will continue to work on the film as a producer.



He continued: "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Lin joined the franchise to direct 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, before later being brought back for Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021).

It remains unclear who will replace Lin as the director for the film, which is already shooting.

Fast X will feature Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as Cardi B who made her franchise debut in F9.

Fast X is scheduled to release on May 19, 2023. The film began filming, earlier this month.

