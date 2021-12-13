Justin Herbert has been lights out for the Los Angeles Chargers this season. While he does have some moments of inconsistency, there are other times where he is far and away the best player on the field. In his rookie season, Herbert ended up throwing for 30 touchdowns, and last night against the New York Giants, Herbert reached the 30 TD plateau once again.

This was a special moment for Herbert as he reached a milestone that has never been achieved in the history of the NFL. He is now the first quarterback to have thrown 30 touchdowns in each of their first two seasons in the NFL.

With other young quarterbacks have had two consecutive seasons with 30 touchdowns, they have never done it in their rookie and sophomore seasons. This ultimately makes Herbert special in the grand scheme of things, and it just goes to show how good the Chargers are going to be for years to come.

As for yesterday's game, the Chargers defeated the Giants by a score of 37-21, and throws like the one below are what led to Herbert's fantastic performance. If you're a fan of the Chargers, you can't help but be excited about the team's future.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more updates from the NFL world.