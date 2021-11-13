Last week at UFC 268, Justin Gaethje put up an incredible performance against the likes of Michael Chandler. In the end, it was Gaethje who came away with the win and moving forward, he would like to fight against Conor McGregor, who consistently seems to be ducking him. Gaethje just wants a chance at fighting the former champ, but the Irish fighter is more content on fighting against other names.

For instance, there have been rumors that McGregor's next fight would either be against Chandler, or another former opponent of Gaethje's, Tony Ferguson. This prompted quite the response from Gaethje who told TMZ Sports that McGregor seems to be obsessed with his "sloppy seconds."

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"I feel like we are in grade school and Conor McGregor is following me around trying to pick up my sloppy seconds," Gaethje said. "I hate to say it because it's disrespectful to the opponents that I beat. I fought Cowboy [Cerrone]. Then he wants to fight Cowboy. I just beat up Chandler. Now he wants to fight Chandler. He'll never say my name. And, Ferguson is on the list now too."

As it stands, McGregor is still recovering from his gruesome leg injury, which means it is going to be a while before he fights again. Having said that, should he defeat someone like Chandler, perhaps a match against Gaethje will finally be in the cards.

