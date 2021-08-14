Bears' rookie quarterback Justin Fields put on a show in his preseason debut during Chicago's matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft caught the attention of LeBron James with his first game on his new team.

After a slow start for Fields, which included a fumble, he finished mistake-free for a total of 142 yards and one touchdown in the air, as well as 33 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The young quarterback connected on 14 of 20 passing attempts.



Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

James praised the performance on Twitter while Field was still tossing passes.

"Justin Fields is so SPECIAL man!! Keep going Young [King]," he wrote.

Immediately after, Fields threw a perfect touchdown pass to Jesse James from over 30 yards: "Sent that right before he just threw a TD off the Play Action to Jesse James."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently said that the Bears coaching staff are confident in Fields' command of the offense.

"I'm told the Bears feel that Fields' command of the offense is improving every single day," he reported on SportsCenter. "They know he can make the athletic play, the spectacular play. They want to see tonight, him mastering the nuances of their offense."