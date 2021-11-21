Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was taken out of his team's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, after suffering a rib injury, early in the third quarter. It's unclear exactly which play resulted in the first-round draft pick's injury

"I have no idea," Bears head coach Matt Nagy admitted when asked what caused the injury and whether his ribs were broken. "I'll have to find out. We'll start getting into (on) some of that later on."



Jamie Sabau / Getty Images

Fields finished the day having completed less than half of his passes for 79 yards with a lost fumble. He was replaced by veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton had begun the season as the team's starter before suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dalton helped keep the matchup close, connecting on long touchdown passes to Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin.

It remains unclear whether Fields will be held out of additional games going forward, but Dalton says he will be ready to step into the starting lineup if need be.

"I prepare the same way I've prepared this whole year," Dalton said. "So if I'm starting I'll be ready to go.

The Bears will take on the Detroit Lions on November 25th.

