Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has launched a petition to convince the Big Ten Conference to reinstate the 2020 college football season.

Ralph Freso / Getty Images

The Big Ten announced that it is canceling its 2020 college football season earlier this week, making it the first Power 5 conference to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many players have voiced their opposition to the decision, as reflected by Fields with his petition.

"Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt-out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt-out of playing a fall season to do so without penality [sic] or repercussion," the petition reads. "We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to COVID-19," Fields said. "We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!"

"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told CBS Sports.

Fields' petition has reached over 150,000 signatures.

