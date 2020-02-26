Justin Bieber struck gold with his Quavo collaboration "Intentions," with the Changes single becoming an instant hit on the Billboard charts when it first dropped earlier this month. It looks like the song is continuing to see even more success now that it's officially peaked at #9 on the Hot 100.



Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

News of "Intentions" being a success was an even bigger win for the Migos member, as it now marks his sixth solo top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Others include his 2016 collaboration "Congratulations" with Post Malone (#8), Drake's More Life single "Portland" from 2017 that also featured Travis Scott (#9), the Liam Payne 2017 collaboration "Strip That Down" (#10), the following year on "No Brainer" alongside DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber again (#5) and finally the chart-topping "I'm the One," again with Khaled, Biebz and Chano but this time also featuring Lil Wayne. While Quavo was sure to thank God for the success, he also gave a shoutout to Pop Smoke and Kobe Bryant while sharing the news via Instagram, the latter who he also paid tribute to during the NBA Celebrity Game for All-Star Weekend (seen above). It's also worth nothing that he also has four additional top 10 hits with his Migos group members, so this guy is definitely on his way to carving a historical musical run for himself.

Peep his IG post below