Justin Bieber's a few days away from getting married to the love of his life, Hailey Baldwin. The model has already inked the word "lover" on her body in light of the special day and now it looks like the "Sorry" singer is preparing to walk down the aisle by steadying his health with a portable IV drip. TMZ got photos of Justin walking around town with an IV in his left arm that's pumping vitamins in his body.

Such drips are sometimes used to cure hangovers (a bit of a reach) but are also used to boost immune health, lift energy levels, help with depression and anxiety, maintain muscle strength and fight fatigue.

Hailey and Justin's upcoming wedding ceremony is a celebration of love since the duo legally got married last September. According to Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, it's a party for family, friends and a higher power. "I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don’t have the God’s spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness,” he explained. “Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another.”