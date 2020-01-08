Last year was a significant one for Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop icon went through serious bouts of depression and at one point asked his fans to send him prayers when he was "feeling super disconnected and weird." The state of his mental health resulted in him taking a hiatus from music to deal with "deep-rooted issues" and at one point Justin was spotted with a portable IV drip to keep himself healthy before his wedding with wife, Hailey Beiber.



Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that the latter was all due to one diagnosis that doctors took a while to identify. The publication details how Justin has Lyme disease and his upcoming documentary that arrives January 27th will discuss the symptoms he endured while his disease went undetected for so long. Where Justin contracted Lyme disease is unknown but it's almost always through a tick bite and causes fatigue, headaches, weakness and joint pain.

The good news in the matter is that Justin is now being treated properly, on the proper medications and his skin has cleared up (a break out is a sign of Lyme diseases) and he's feeling more better than ever to hit the road and tour for his new music and upcoming project.