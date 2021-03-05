Justin Bieber Wants To Spread A Message Of Hope With "Hold On"

He's been digging in deep with his last few efforts and Justin Bieber isn't finished opening up with his fans. We've watched as the pop star has grown up in the limelight and faced a pitfall or two, but now that he's found his faith, Bieber has been on a mission to spread positivity both personally and in his music. "Lonely" gave the world an intimate glimpse into what the former child star has endured, and his single "Holy" with Chance The Rapper became its own Bieber movement.

On Friday (March 5), the singer return with "Hold On," a song that was made to give hope to its listeners. On March 19, Bieber is slated to release his album Justice, and last month, he explained his inspiration behind this project. “Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone," said Bieber. "Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.” Watch the music video for "Hold On" and share your thoughts on Bieber's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

You're looking for answers in a place unknown

You need the connection but you can't get close (Can't get close)

