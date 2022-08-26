Just when the world was getting used to Drake with the braids, the father of one has switched up his look once again, this time opting for a slicked-back mullet style as he stepped out on the town for an evening of gambling with friends.

On Thursday (August 25), the 35-year-old hopped on Instagram to debut his new 'do, along with a braggadocious video of him having his luscious waves rinsed out by a woman, seemingly in the comfort of his own home. "Give this guy a name..." he captioned the photo dump.

Drake performs in 2013 -- Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Down in the comments, plenty of celebrity friends joined in on the fun. "RAZOR AUBREY RAMONE," Migos member Quavo Huncho wrote. "aka SCOTT HALL."

Vory chimed in with "Champagne Escobar, look like [an] Italian Godfather," while "How to Be the Man" hitmaker Riff Raff chimed in with, "You about three months shy of a Million Dollar Mullet, I see what you doin" before adding his own name suggestion, "RiCõ Rackeroni."

Fellow Canadian Justin Bieber wrote "Clarance Donovan aka Steezeman Deluxe" while others added "Slick Drick," "The Bad Guy Drizzy Ramon," and "Lunch lady meets Pablo Escobar but make it hot."





Twitter has also been talking about Drake's bold new look over the past day, and while some are loving how the If You're Reading This It's Too Late artist is embracing having fun with his hair as if he's "in cosmetology school," many of others have found a slew of famous faces to compare him to.

Check out more reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]