Justin Bieber Updates “Justice” With Three New Songs

Hayley Hynes
October 08, 2021 17:22
Justice (The Complete Edition)
Justin Bieber

The Canadian also dropped a music video for his song, “Ghost,” starring Diane Keaton.


Justin Bieber fans have a lot to celebrate today. Not only did the Canadian star release a new video for his song, “Ghost,” but he also updated his sixth studio album, Justice with several new tracks. The update dropped at midnight on Friday, and includes a sweet shoutout to his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

The new additions include “Hailey,” “Angels Speak,” and “Red Eye.” The first two were included on Japan’s cut of Justice, while the latter was made available in Europe as a bonus track to the album’s webstore alternate cover CD.

Justice was initially released in March of this year, and included 16 tracks with features from Khalid, Chance The Rapper, The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, BEAM, Burna Boy, and benny blanco.

The newly released album, Justice (The Complete Edition) has a 25 song tracklist, and sees additions from Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, Tori Kelly, and TroyBoi.

On top of the three newly added tracks, Bieber included songs from the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition of JB6. 

Are you a fan of the updated edition of Justice, or do you prefer the original cut? Tell us below.

Tracklist:

1. 2 Much

2. Deserve You

3. As I Am (feat. Khalid)

4. Off My Face

5. Holy (feat. Chance The Rapper)

6. Unstable (feat. The Kid LAROI)

7. MLK Interlude

8. Die For You (feat. Dominic Fike)

9. Hold On

10. Somebody

11. Ghost

12. Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

13. Love You Different (feat. BEAM)

14. Loved By You (feat. Burna Boy)

15. Anyone

16. Lonely (with benny blanco)

17. There She Go (feat. Lil Uzi Vert

18. I Can’t Be Myself (feat. Jaden)

19. Lifetime

20. Wish You Would (feat. Quavo)

21. Know No Better (feat. DaBaby)

22. Name (feat. Tori Kelly)

23. Red Eye (feat. TroyBoi)

24. Angels Speak

25. Hailey

Justin Bieber Justice Album update
