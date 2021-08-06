Celebrities are making the most out of stacking their coins with Las Vegas events and residencies, and Justin Bieber is the latest to capitalize. While half of the U.S. is convinced that we're headed toward another lockdown as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, others are enjoying their time back outside. Vegas has been a hotspot throughout the year and in October, Sin City will host a three-day Bieber takeover.

This has been a plan long in the works, and it's reported that Bieber will take to the stage for late-night performances. There will also be pop-up events as well, including skate parks and food vendors.

"The Las Vegas Weekender" will go down October 7-10 and it's being promoted as "Bieber & Friends," so who knows what other celebrities will make appearances. There are plans for poolside performances as well, and while special guests haven't been revealed just yet, Bieber promises to give more details as we edge closer to the event.

"Been planning this one for a while... I'm heading to Vegas and I'm taking some friends," Bieber wrote on Instagram. This is event is in celebration of the new Delilah at the Wynn, and considering the Los Angeles location is a favorite among the famous, the Vegas venue should follow suit.

Check out a flyer for Bieber's upcoming event below.

