Despite people literally dying over this damn Popeyes chicken sandwich, Justin Bieber has declared that he is not that impressed by the cataclysmic menu item. Last week, the fast food chain reintroduced their famed chicken sandwich after it made waves and sold out over the summer. Once again, the Internet is ensuring that everyone knows about this sandwich and driving up its sales like crazy. Justin Bieber just gave some free advertising to Popeyes, even if he wasn't too pleased with their product.

On Thursday night, the popstar documented his first tastes of The Sandwich on his Instagram story. “All this hype on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, let me see what we got here,” he said when commencing the experiment. He picked up three to sample - in case he loved it, I suppose - but he was not obsessed with the results. “It’s good but it’s not worth the hype," he concluded before putting a big text box across the half-eaten sandwich as if officially deeming it "not worth the hype". If it's any consolation for his hot take, The Biebs thinks the "sweet tea’s bangin’ though."

Bieber has been very active on IG as of late, recently teasing a new album and showing love to Lil Wayne.