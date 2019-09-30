As far as we know, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin already held their wedding ceremony with close friends and family that was said to take place in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina at the end of September. While we can't confirm that the special ceremony has taken place since we have no photo evidence, we do know that Justin's been feeling quite nostalgic since posting a couple of images of him and Hailey from back in the day.

The first share to Justin's feed is a clear image of when he seemingly just kicked off his career and was a pre-teen pop sensation. The image shows Justin's former self with his hairdo that resembled bowl-cut bangs and his pre-pubescent face smiling wide next to a very young Hailey. "My wife and I :) where it all began," he captioned the photo.

The second share was another photo that looked to be from the same evening that involved Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, and her mother, Kennya Baldwin, as well as Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette. "Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me," he captioned the photo.

Cheers to the Biebers.