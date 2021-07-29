If there is anyone who can testify to the pressures brought on by living a life in the spotlight, it is Justin Bieber. The singer has spent the better part of his life as a celebrity who is still swarmed with fans who camp outside of his residences and hotels, hoping for just a glimpse of him. Bieber has spoken at length about spiraling into substance abuse and addiction, but he has been able to maintain a healthier and more positive lifestyle with the help of loved ones who have rallied around him in recent years.

The subject of mental health is once again back in the forefront now that Simon Biles has gracefully exited the Olympics. The announcement has sparked debates as Biles's supporters have defended her decision while critics have taken to social media to chastise the 24-year-old Olympics champion, calling her a "quitter."

Earlier today (July 28), Bieber shared a photo of Biles on his Instagram with a message of understanding. "Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul," wrote the singer.

"People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles." Later, Biles sent a tweet of gratitude to those who have continued to support her tough decision.

"The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. [white heart emoji]." Check it out below.