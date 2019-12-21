Back in October, Justin Bieber shared a post on Instagram telling his 122 million Instagram followers that if he garnered 20 million likes on just one post, he would drop a new album before Christmas. The post has since been removed but clearly the likes added up since the "Sorry" singer has hit up his feed just today to drop off three special dates that we only assume are dates for new music.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Justin was clearly so excited about the news himself that he shared the update three times on his feed before his Calvin Klein ad. "December 24, December 31, January 3 ... #2020," he captioned the images reading "2020."

Earlier this year in March, Justin announced a hiatus from music to deal with some "deep rooted issues" but he promised his fans that he'd come back better than ever.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he wrote on Instagram. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP."