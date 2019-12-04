Although he's apologized for his remarks in the past, on Tuesday, Justin Bieber publicly shared his regret of using racist language years ago. In 2014, a video of the pop star surfaced that ensnarled Bieber in controversy. The clip showed a young Bieber singing "One less lonely n*gger" repeatedly as he and his friends laugh. Then he sings, "If I kill you, I'll be part of the KKK, then there'll be one less lonely n*gger."



Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In another video, he is seen with friends as they record him telling a joke. "Why are black people afraid of chainsaws?" a young Justin asked with a smile. His friend answers, "Don't even say it." The singer goes on to mimic the sound of a chainsaw with the words, "Run n*gger n*gger n*gger n*gger." After the clips came to light years ago, Bieber recognized his lack of awareness, and it seems as if he's being confronted with his racist comments once again because he acknowledged his mistakes and spoke out again racism on Instagram.

"When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words," Justin wrote. "Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!" Check out his controversial clips below.