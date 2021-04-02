Justin Bieber has been receiving a lot of attention, both good and bad, since the release of his newest album Justice last week. Some criticized Bieber for using speeches from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the album, but he attempted to set the record straight: “What I wanted to do with this was amplify [Dr.] Martin Luther King Jr’s voice to this generation,” he told Rolling Stone.

While some may have thought that Bieber’s activism on his latest release was performative, it seems as though he is committed to making change after he visited the California State Prison of L.A. County alongside his pastor last week. He didn’t just perform, however, also appearing to be sitting, listening, and praying with prisoners in photos obtained by TMZ. Allegedly, Bieber visited prisoners who were working with the prison’s Urban Ministry Institute, which is a seminary program run by Prison Fellowship.

Reportedly, Justin also visited the Paws for Life K9 Rescue program, which is a dog rehab program for those in a maximum-security men’s prison. The goal of the program is for the inmates to train dogs to become anything from a service animal to a military vet. According to an inside report, Justin has also promised to personally charter buses for families to visit their loved ones in remote prisons. Hopefully, he keeps up this exciting and valuable work.

