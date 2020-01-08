No, Justin Bieber is not addicted to methamphetamine. The superstar singer is speaking out today after it was revealed that, for a while, he has been dealing with Lyme disease, an infectious condition that generally results in redness of the skin. His journey through his health problems is set to be chronicled in his upcoming documentary but, to start off the year, Bieber wanted to be open with his fans. So, no, he's not a meth-head... he just has Lyme disease.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In a post shared to his social media accounts, the "Yummy" singer detailed all of the criticism he's faced in recent years from people trying to tear him down. "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," admitted the pop star. "Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!"

Bieber was not diagnosed until late last year as doctors were having difficulty putting their finger on exactly what was causing his health issues. Thankfully, he's getting through each moment with positivity and it looks like 2020 is about to be a major year for him.