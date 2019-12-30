At the top of the month, Justin Bieber debuted yet another tattoo to his body canvas that was in the form of a bird inked on his neck. We can't confirm the personal meaning for Justin's new ink but the Sparrow usually stands for joy, protection, as well as simplicity and community. In light of his latest tattoo, the "Sorry" singer hopped on his instagram story to give a little tour of all of his ink.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The numerous uploads to his story wasn't accompanied by an explanation but rather just a slow pan of his leg and arm tattoos as well as a shot of his chest. The videos were backed by some good music by H.E.R., Tyler, The Creator, Summer Walker and Travis Scott.

Justin headed home to Canada for the holidays with his wife Hailey and once he hit the Canadian soil, he grabbed a Tim Hortons coffee but was outraged by the coffee cup lid. “These new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink,” he wrote. “I know (the old ones) could leak, but it was easier to drink out of … the coffee would come out better … it’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back.” Tim's responded and let Justin know that the new cups are "100% recyclable plastic."

“We’re making a change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons.”